Adopt a Pet | Mama Jewel

Mama Jewel has done a fantastic job and her five kittens are all healthy and ready to leave the nest after spay day next week. She is sweet, young, energetic and playful and we want to make sure she also finds a loving home! Jewel arrived as a pregnant young stray with no microchip and she has been such a pleasant, tidy house guest! Her coat is soft and medium long with fancy tufts that frame her pretty face and big green eyes. She likes attention from her foster family and has a fantastic personality. We know that kittens tend to steal the show, but this young cat is special too and we know that someone fabulous will see the merits of choosing her! WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/kitty/Jewel