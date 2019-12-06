Mandy is an outgoing little adventurer. She has always been absolutely fearless, but this baby tabby still likes to run to her people for snuggles. Mandy loves to play, and any toy will do: wands, balls, mousies, human fingers ... but don’t worry, Mandy is a smart girl who knows those fingers are attached to you and she never uses her claws or bites too hard. She’d be great in a house with kids or other cats. In fact, Mandy has recently started cuddling a resident cat in her foster home named Buttercup who looked just like Mandy as a kitten! Don’t they look cute? Her foster family jokingly calls Buttercup Mandy’s “future self” and they think she’d make a fantastic little sister for a lucky older cat. We agree!
Thanks for reading.