Adopt a Pet | Maple

Meet the new girl. Maple is new to WCAL and she wasted no time making herself comfortable in her foster home. She’s a biscuit-making princess with a loud purr and no shortage in the fluff department! Maple is about 5 months old (a guess based on her weight) and she was found outside, all alone, hungry and feeling under the weather — four things a kitten should never be. She arrived at the Clearlake Animal Shelter just in time to hop into the transport that was already headed our way. Onward and upward, sweet kitten! We are going to get you healthy and spayed and find you a fantastic family.

Visit winecountryanimallovers.com.

