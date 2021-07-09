Adopt a Pet | Marcie's kittens

Whoopsie ... We got a little surprise on spay day when all of Marcie’s kittens turned out to be female! That's right ... both orange tabbies named Otto and Gunther are girls and so is Bruno the black and white tuxedo. Gunther is a sweet light orange lap cat who is most commonly found snuggling with Otto, the other orange kitten from this litter. Otto is the opposite of Gunther and is way too busy to settle down and cuddle the humans. Otto is always up for kitten games though — especially the wand toy! Gunther and Otto are best friends and would make a great pair. Bruno is paws-down the snuggliest little black and white kitten love. This kitten always wants to know what you’re doing and as soon as you have an available lap you can bet Bruno will climb right into it! Some people have preferences about adopting male or female kittens, but we know they are all wonderful, unique, friendly and fun! This litter is officially available for adoption.