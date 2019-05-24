Let's get this handsome baby doggy a modeling contract! Or how about the perfect forever family? Marco is the smallest of his litter and he will probably top out around 45 or 50 pounds. He was named after a famous explorer because he's curious and smart and we think he'd make a great co-pilot. Marco knows his name and his head whips around when you call to him! He hugs you back when you hold him and is all about the puppy kisses and lap snuggling in the morning. His ideal adopter is someone who enjoys living with a smart, sensitive dog and who can commit to attending training classes with Marco to learn to reinforce all his good behavior and help him grow into a confident, social pooch. He could easily be an only dog but could also live with a nice canine or feline friend. This week he is learning to trade toys for treats -- next week, world domination!
