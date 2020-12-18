Adopt a Pet | Marie

This sweet little pound cake of a puppy is Marie. She loves to be held and bounces around at your feet to be picked up. Cozy blankies for snuggling are a must for her! She and her brother have been growing up in a foster home and now we are ready to find them each a perfect family (separately — they each deserve special one-on-one attention and training). Marie is a little more observant than her fearless and adventurous brother who rushes on ahead. They both give licks and have met kids, cats and big dogs. Marie is a sweet, round little cinnamon roll of a puppy and she’s easy to share a home with. At only 10 weeks old, she is already sleeping through the night! To adopt, please submit an application on our website ASAP: WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/dog/small-pups-Marie/WATCH NOW: NAPA COMMUNITY ANIMAL RESPONSE TEAM OVERVIEW