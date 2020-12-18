Adopt a Pet | Marie

 Skip to main content
This sweet little pound cake of a puppy is Marie. She loves to be held and bounces around at your feet to be picked up. Cozy blankies for snuggling are a must for her! She and her brother have been growing up in a foster home and now we are ready to find them each a perfect family (separately — they each deserve special one-on-one attention and training). Marie is a little more observant than her fearless and adventurous brother who rushes on ahead. They both give licks and have met kids, cats and big dogs. Marie is a sweet, round little cinnamon roll of a puppy and she’s easy to share a home with. At only 10 weeks old, she is already sleeping through the night! To adopt, please submit an application on our website ASAP: WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/dog/small-pups-Marie/WATCH NOW: NAPA COMMUNITY ANIMAL RESPONSE TEAM OVERVIEW

Adopt a Pet | Bugatti
Adopt a Pet | Bugatti

Bugatti and his siblings were bottle raised after being found behind a homeless encampment and will be ready to be adopted soon. 

Adopt a Pet | Jovi
Adopt a Pet | Jovi

Jovi is only 10 weeks old, weighs less than two pounds, and is having serious problems with his liver function. Donate to Wine Country Animal Lovers to help with medical bills. 

Adopt a Pet | Kool
Adopt a Pet | Kool

Kool is definitely the leader of his litter. If you are after a dog friendly, cat friendly, all around great kitten to join your family, just ask for Kool!

