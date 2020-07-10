Adopt a Pet | Marmee
This regal tortoiseshell creature is named Marmee. Her eyes are an intense gold and she is quite zen as far as mama cats go. Like most tortie colored cats, she has a large vocabulary of meows and grunts she uses to communicate with her six kittens. Marmee is easy going and nice and has been spayed. Her job is almost done now that her kittens are all eating independently and she is ready to begin interviewing potential families to decide where her next chapter will take her. if you’d appreciate sharing your home with this stunning piece of cat art, please apply to adopt online: WineCountryAnimalLovers.org

Adopt a Pet | Pythagoras
Adopt a Pet | Pythagoras

 Pythagoras is 10 weeks old and he has been neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, flea treated, dewormed and tested negative for FeLV & FIV. 

Adopt a Pet | Butters
Adopt a Pet | Butters

Butters has fantastic markings all over his body. If you are looking for a young feline pal, Butters is the sweet boy for you!

Adopt a Pet | Hummus
Adopt a Pet | Hummus

Hummus is a darling little 9-week old tiger. He has a distinctive coat with black and brown stripes that are flecked with gray. He'll be ready for adoption soon.

Adopt a Pet | Donate to Spay/Neuter
Adopt a Pet | Donate to Spay/Neuter

Spay/Neuter saves lives AND prevents unnecessary suffering. You can support WCAL efforts by helping fund more lifesaving spay & neuter procedures. 100% of your tax deductible donation benefits rescue efforts.

Adopt a Pet | Babash
Adopt a Pet | Babash

Babash has been an only dog his whole life and we will be looking for a fospice home for him where he can rest, relax and receive all of your attention. Would you consider sharing your home with this wrinkle face?

