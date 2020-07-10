Adopt a Pet | Marmee

This regal tortoiseshell creature is named Marmee. Her eyes are an intense gold and she is quite zen as far as mama cats go. Like most tortie colored cats, she has a large vocabulary of meows and grunts she uses to communicate with her six kittens. Marmee is easy going and nice and has been spayed. Her job is almost done now that her kittens are all eating independently and she is ready to begin interviewing potential families to decide where her next chapter will take her. if you’d appreciate sharing your home with this stunning piece of cat art, please apply to adopt online: WineCountryAnimalLovers.org