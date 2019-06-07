Adopt a Pet | Marvel and Max

This fun pair of tabby brothers will be ready for adoption next Thursday. They are incredibly charming little boys, guaranteed to melt your heart the moment you meet them!
Six weeks ago, Marvel, Max and their sister Maisey were dropped off in a box on the doorstep of We Care Animal Rescue in St Helena. They were just one week old and they were HUNGRY. We pride ourselves on teaming up with with other rescues, shelters and sanctuaries to help as many local animals as possible. Just like our team of volunteers knows that we can count on We Care to help a senior kitty in need, their staff knows that WCAL has trained fosters who can bottle feed little orphan kittens. This trio was transferred to our care right away and they have thrived.
Marvel has a strong purr as well as all sorts of superhero moves. He can climb all the way up onto the bed to snuggle you, zoom around the room at high speeds and leap over his siblings to reach the food bowl first. Max is the ultimate love bug who likes wrestling, giving kisses and having his belly scratched. Who could resist?
Apply online to bring them both home with you: WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/cat-application