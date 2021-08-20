Mary Kate and Ashley are perhaps the sweetest, friendliest little kittens in our foster program. These sisters are ready for adoption to a home with a LOT of love. If they aren't playing kitten soccer, snuggling or bathing one another, they are getting up close and personal with their foster mom. These kittens missed the memo on personal space. They like to sleep as close as possible to their human each night - definitely touching and preferably sharing a pillow! We like to place kittens like Ashley who have only one eye in indoor homes to keep them safe. You wouldn't know she is vision impaired by watching her move about, but her reduced peripheral vision and depth perception leave her more vulnerable to injury from fast moving cars or wild animals. Her sister Mary Kate does a great job providing all the entertainment and companionship that Ashley could ask for. Mary Kate & Ashley are kid-friendly love bugs. They are spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and healthy. Apply online to meet them and please be prepared to fall utterly and hopelessly in love. WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/available-cats
Adopt a Pet | Mary Kate and Ashley
