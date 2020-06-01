Adopt a Pet | Matisse

Matisse is a beautiful blue-eyed lynx point Siamese kitten. He was thrown from a moving vehicle on Highway 53 in Lake County, but a kind witness pulled over to grab him off the highway. He was understandably very scared when he first arrived at Wine Country Animal Lovers last week. It appears that he survived his misadventure without any serious injuries, and his scraped-up face is already healing nicely. Matisse will snuggle close. He prefers small spaces where he feels safe and sometimes forgets that humans are friends. The poor little dude has had a rough start. His foster mom can't wait to hear him purr for the first time. Stay tuned for updates as this little kitten gets closer to being ready for adoption.