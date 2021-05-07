Adopt a Pet | Maureen Meowington

We've named this mysterious lady cat Maureen Meowington. Her cross-eyed baby blues and perfectly perky ears give her an undeniably cantankerous appearance. Despite first impressions, Maureen is a very nice girl who purrs loudly when you scratch under her cheeks and chin, and she will shove her soft head into your hand to be petted. She's a wide load when you look at her from behind and so her foster mom is going to have a chat with her about portion control! Though generally pretty relaxed, Maureen will need a family that watches her for cues and gives her space when she’s done being petted. She has a hoarse little voice so it can sometimes be hard to hear what she's trying to communicate. This beauty queen had her vet visit this week and now she is ready to be courted by a nice family who will adore her fluff and charmingly unique personality. To learn more vsist