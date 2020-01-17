Adopt a Pet | Maybelle

Maybelle has gotten comfortable in her foster home and made a few cat friends this week. She has wonderful house manners and is happy sleeping in her crate at night. This smart dog even rang the doggy doorbell that hangs from the back door to be let outside! Maybelle’s fosters are giving her daily medicated baths and her next checkup will be in two weeks for a follow-up skin scraping. By then, we hope her skin will be healed enough for her to be spayed!
