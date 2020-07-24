Adopt a Pet | Meatloaf

Drumroll please... While Raisin is a perfectly adorable kitty name and it seemed cute enough for a cat who was found abandoned and dehydrated in an empty apartment, this giant boy cat is very well hydrated now and he has revealed his true personality. He shall hereby be referred to as MEATLOAF and he WOULD DO ANYTHING FOR LOVE! This big 12-year-old lover boy craves affection and he isn’t shy about asking for it! He has a big voice and a deep purr. Meatloaf has been a true gentleman when meeting the other pets in his foster home. His preferred spot to sleep is right by your feet. Now that his rotten teeth have been pulled, he feels great and is all about the head butts. Meatloaf will put his paw on you as a gentle reminder if you forget to keep petting him and if you don’t get the hint, he has been known to give a love bites! He is vaccinated, microchipped and ready for adoption.