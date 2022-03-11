Adopt a Pet | Melody

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Yet another day that's all about tri-pawed house panther Melody! This girl suffered a terrible accident and she survived outdoors with a badly broken leg for a full week before we became aware of her injury. Her hind leg was amputated four months ago and this nice girl has adjusted quite well. Her shiny black coat makes it difficult to notice that she has one fewer leg most of the time. She plays, purrs and even runs! Melody is looking for an indoor-only home where she'll be safe and sound with a whole lot of love and attention. Apply at WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/cat-foster-application

This cute, adoptable senior ragamuffin is Gidget. She's has been with WCAL for 3.5 weeks and is ready for her forever family. 

BonBon is a delightful little 9-week old brindle pup. She's curious, gregarious and sweet. She and the rest of her litter are up for adoption at Wine Country Animal Lovers. 

Blondie is in great shape and is a very tolerant and friendly 7-year old German Shepherd. If you're ready to share the couch, she's available for adoption at Wine Country Animal Lovers.

