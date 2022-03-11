Adopt a Pet | Melody
Yet another day that's all about tri-pawed house panther Melody! This girl suffered a terrible accident and she survived outdoors with a badly broken leg for a full week before we became aware of her injury. Her hind leg was amputated four months ago and this nice girl has adjusted quite well. Her shiny black coat makes it difficult to notice that she has one fewer leg most of the time. She plays, purrs and even runs! Melody is looking for an indoor-only home where she'll be safe and sound with a whole lot of love and attention. Apply at WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/cat-foster-application.