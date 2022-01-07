 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Adopt a Pet | Melody
Melody is a real ham. One of the friendliest adult kitties we have had the privilege of helping, she loves chin scratches and face rubs and she'll give you a polite nibble when she's had enough. Melody is an A+ communicator who is chatty and has plenty to say. Usually she's asking for a snack! At 2 years old, she is well-mannered and also still playful with a wand toy, but much easier to manage than rowdy little kittens. Melody lost a leg due to an unfortunate run-in with a car and we'd like her to live a safe indoor lifestyle. Her amputated leg is healed and it hasn't stopped her from hopping into bed with her humans or onto the desk to supervise computer time. Melody shares a Napa foster home with dogs, cats and a nice kid and she makes friends easily. Please share to help us find this amazing tripod feline a family of her own! WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/cat-foster-application

