Adopt a Pet | Melody

Introducing Melody, the tripawd house panther! She’s a real stunner with a thick black coat that's shiny and soft with brown undertones. Her hair is growing in nicely from her recent amputation and she might just have a little bit of white on her lower stomach. Melody is all about the affection and despite the occasional mean mug for the paparazzi, she is as friendly as can be! Melody is a playful 2-year-old kitty looking for an indoor-only home and she has done really great with all the other pets she has met in her foster home.