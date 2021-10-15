Adopt a Pet | Melody
Orange and white fluffs Fred and George make a fantastic pair of kittens and are available for adoption now at Wine Country Animal Lovers.
Pringles is from the Chips litter, a sweetie pie with a feisty, playful streak. She is ready for adoption from Wine Country Animal Lovers.
Bagel Bite is a sweet, loving girl who has incredibly soft fur and loves all other cats. She's available for adoption at Wine Country Animal Lovers.
True to their Italian roots, these kittens are beautiful with fashionable and unique coats. Adopt Florence, Verona, Sicily and Milan at Wine Country Animal Lovers.
Laredo is a curious, loving, freckled 15-week old in Wine Country Animal Lover's foster care who is looking for an active family to give him his forever home.
Mary Kate & Ashley are kid-friendly love bugs. They are spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and ready for adoption from Wine Country Animal Lovers.
A frozen pizza kitten party! Three scrumptious little felines, DiGiorno Totino and Bagel Bite are ready for adoption through Wine Country Animal Lovers.