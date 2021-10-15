 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Adopt a Pet | Melody
Adopt a Pet | Melody

Adopt a Pet | Melody

{{featured_button_text}}
Adopt a Pet | Melody
Introducing Melody, the tripawd house panther! She’s a real stunner with a thick black coat that's shiny and soft with brown undertones. Her hair is growing in nicely from her recent amputation and she might just have a little bit of white on her lower stomach. Melody is all about the affection and despite the occasional mean mug for the paparazzi, she is as friendly as can be! Melody is a playful 2-year-old kitty looking for an indoor-only home and she has done really great with all the other pets she has met in her foster home.
 

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+4
Adopt a Pet | Pringles
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | Pringles

  • Updated

Pringles is from the Chips litter, a sweetie pie with a feisty, playful streak. She is ready for adoption from Wine Country Animal Lovers. 

Adopt a Pet | Bagel Bite
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | Bagel Bite

  • Updated

Bagel Bite is a sweet, loving girl who has incredibly soft fur and loves all other cats. She's available for adoption at Wine Country Animal Lovers.

+2
Adopt a Pet | Italian sisters
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | Italian sisters

  • Updated

True to their Italian roots, these kittens are beautiful with fashionable and unique coats. Adopt Florence, Verona, Sicily and Milan at Wine Country Animal Lovers.

+3
Adopt a Pet | Laredo
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | Laredo

  • Updated

Laredo is a curious, loving, freckled 15-week old in Wine Country Animal Lover's foster care who is looking for an active family to give him his forever home. 

Adopt a Pet | Pizza kittens
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | Pizza kittens

  • Updated

A frozen pizza kitten party! Three scrumptious little felines, DiGiorno Totino and Bagel Bite are ready for adoption through Wine Country Animal Lovers.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News