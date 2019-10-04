Millie came to us as a single kitten a few short weeks ago and now she is ready for adoption. She is an active little lady who makes every day very fun. Lately, on the rare occasions that she needs a cat nap between play sessions, she has started snuggling her fosters and it makes them feel so special. She seems pretty pleased too! Her litter box skills are on point and she loves wet food. Her purr is incredibly loud and she turns it on as soon as she sees you. Millie’s favorite activity is to play! She’ll play with any and all toys. A lint ball. A piece of paper. A tissue. Her ideal schedule would be:
8 a.m.: Play
9 a.m.: Play
10 a.m.: Play
11 a.m.: Play
12 p.m.: Play!!!!!
and REPEAT!
Millie needs a big brother or sister to teach her all about being a big cat and to help her burn off this kitten energy. She makes friends easily and is sure to win over your cat and kids and family. Apply now: WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/cat-application