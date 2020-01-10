Adopt a Pet | Milo

Milo has one of the most adorable kitten faces with those big round eyes and his cute pink nose! This sweetie is beginning to branch out and explore more of his foster home. He made it to the top level of the cat tree, and he is also trying to convince the resident cats to play. When he isn’t cuddling, Milo’s favorite toy is still his fishing pole — which he broke, got a new one, broke that one, and still wants to play with it endlessly. He’d love to meet you!
