Adopt a Pet | Miss Ellis

Miss Ellis is still the most reserved kitten in her litter, but she has improved 300% since landing in her foster home four short weeks ago! Ellis is a polydactyl kitten with glorious big thumbs. If she's perched in her favorite spot at the top of the cat tree she loves pets and will purr quickly with her quiet little purr! When you are seated and calm, Ellis will approach for pets. Her ideal adopters will be willing to take it slow and continue building her confidence. At this rate, it won't be long until she is happy to sit on a lap or be held. Like any happy, healthy kitten, Ellis plays rough and tumble with her siblings and we'd love to see her go home with a cat pal who can be her mentor or with one of her siblings who knows and loves her. WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/available-cats