Meet our fluffy little 7-week-old boys! Mittens (with white toes), Wolverine (all black) and Sabertooth (dark tabby) came to us as tiny, hissy fluff balls and they have learned to enjoy canned food and soft blankets and warm laps in their foster home! It won’t be long before they are big enough to be adopted. If you like chatty cats, then Wolverine is the kitten for you! He is the most outgoing and he seeks out his fosters for cuddles. His tabby brother Sabertooth is his happy-go-lucky shadow, always up for some kitten games or a nap. Mittens likes a warm lap and to be tucked into a safe, warm blanket.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.