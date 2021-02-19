Adopt a Pet | Mo

It’s a beautiful day for blooming mustard pics of your pets in the Napa Valley. After today, our adoptable Mo has decided he’s ready to pursue a modeling career. Mo is a super excitable and enthusiastic young guy, but he takes direction so well and he’s just happy to be included in the fun and go where you go. Plus, if you have treats, Mo gazes up at you so adorably because this dog is very, very food-motivated. We also learned that Mo would make a great agility dog! He is happy to hop up on things and sit pretty if you ask him to; benches, large boulders, low landscape walls, you name it. And then you get the zoomies because he is so proud of a job well done! Mo is so fun to train and incredibly responsive to his humans so we are looking for a family who is committed to reward-based training with this superstar. His hearing impairment can be a challenge at first because we had to adjust the way we interact with Mo and patiently remember that he can’t hear us when we call to him! Next week, Mo is scheduled to see our vet one more time for a weigh-in, recheck of his blood work and to make sure his incision is healing properly. We are ready to begin introducing him to potential adopters and, boy oh boy, will we miss Mo when he is adopted! https://winecountryanimallovers.org/dog/mo/WATCH NOW: DOES YOUR DOG TAKE AFTER YOU?