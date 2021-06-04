Adopt a Pet | Moonshine

This adorable 8-week old ball of fluff is Moonshine and she is ready to find a forever family. She's a high activity, super fun, the world is my toy kind of kitten who is looking for a friendly, youthful cat pal to play with and some nice humans to call her own. Moonshine came to us all alone as a single orphan kitten. She really loves her people and she is keeping the big dogs in her foster home on their toes, but there is no substitute for feline companionship! Do you have a nice cat who would appreciate an energetic little sis? This girl needs cat pals, STAT! Apply online if you'd like to be the lucky ones to bring her home: WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/kitty/singleton-Moonshine/