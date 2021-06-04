Adopt a Pet | Moonshine

 Skip to main content
This adorable 8-week old ball of fluff is Moonshine and she is ready to find a forever family. She's a high activity, super fun, the world is my toy kind of kitten who is looking for a friendly, youthful cat pal to play with and some nice humans to call her own. Moonshine came to us all alone as a single orphan kitten. She really loves her people and she is keeping the big dogs in her foster home on their toes, but there is no substitute for feline companionship! Do you have a nice cat who would appreciate an energetic little sis? This girl needs cat pals, STAT! Apply online if you'd like to be the lucky ones to bring her home: WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/kitty/singleton-Moonshine/ 

A new study has found that letting kids sleep next to their pets can help them to get better rest. As part of the study, 188 people aged 11 to 17 were asked about their sleeping habits and whether or not they have a pet. Those who “frequently” shared their bed with a dog, cat or rabbit enjoyed better sleep than those who didn’t. These preliminary results suggest bed-sharing with pets may not adversely affect the sleep of children and adolescents, Study Authors. The researchers say that this may be because having their pet nearby calms nighttime fears. However, the authors suggest that adults who share their bed with a pet might have their sleep negatively affected. This is because they are larger and need more space than children
 
 
 

