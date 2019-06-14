Paws up! You’re under arrest for public displays of cuteness! This little calico is named Morrigan and we think she may just be the next Internet sensation with her unique facial markings. Her litter is almost seven weeks old and it won’t be long now until they are ready for adoption.
