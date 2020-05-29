Adopt a Pet | Mowgli

Looking for a lover cat? This sweet young boy kitty has the best demeanor. Mowgli appeared as a stray outside one of our foster’s homes earlier this month begging for love. All the neighbors have been notified and no one has claimed him (no microchip) so it’s time for him to be altered and placed with a family of his very own! Mowgli loves snuggles and he loves to eat. He easily made friends with the other cats and small dog at his foster home and he is playful, but also knows when to relax and take it easy. Mowgli can be held and loves pets. Watch the videos in the comments if you dare!