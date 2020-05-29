Adopt a Pet | Mowgli
Adopt a Pet | Mowgli

Adopt a Pet | Mowgli

{{featured_button_text}}
Adopt a Pet | Mowgli

Looking for a lover cat? This sweet young boy kitty has the best demeanor. Mowgli appeared as a stray outside one of our foster’s homes earlier this month begging for love. All the neighbors have been notified and no one has claimed him (no microchip) so it’s time for him to be altered and placed with a family of his very own! Mowgli loves snuggles and he loves to eat. He easily made friends with the other cats and small dog at his foster home and he is playful, but also knows when to relax and take it easy. Mowgli can be held and loves pets. Watch the videos in the comments if you dare!

WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/cat-application

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+3
Adopt a Pet | Tinsel
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | Tinsel

  • Updated

Tinsel is a special girl waiting for a special family. She is an active, happy, healthy puppy who is already a great copilot and adventure buddy.

+3
Adopt a Pet | Onyx
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | Onyx

  • Updated

Onyx likes to be involved in any and every household activity and is a perfect companion for anyone working from home.

+3
Adopt a Pet | Charlie
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | Charlie

Meet your fuzzy new lap warmer! Charlie is available for adoption NOW. This big boy is living in a foster home with older kids, cats and dogs of all sizes.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News