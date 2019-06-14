Adopt a Pet | Mr. Pearl

Mr. Pearl is a pretty tabby purr machine! He is the biggest of his litter and when he isn’t soaking up attention he loves to play with toys. His handsome black and white brothers Zircon and Onyx are also available for adoption. The “gem litter” is scheduled to be neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, dewormed and FeLV/FIV tested on Thursday and then they will be ready to go home! Act fast and get your application in today:
