Adopt a Pet | Nelson

Sometimes we get a surprise on spay day... It turns out that Nell is actually a Nelson! He woke up from his big boy procedure all ready to snuggle! His foster mom has worked very hard to transform this former scaredy cat into a love bug and Nicole has been diligently teaching him the ways of the house cat. He loves other kitties and is ready to find himself a patient, loving family of his very own. Nelson is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, flea treated, dewormed, and he tested negative for FeLV & FIV.