These two goofy 8-week-old female kittens will be ready for adoption this week!
Nesta (calico) is known for her zoomies around the house and the way she instantly purrs when you pick her up. She absolutely loves her mousy over anything else and will carry it around in her mouth.
Her sister Sprinkles (tortoiseshell) loves to snuggle her humans and she wants to be with you 24/7. Her favorite pastime is watching you sweep.
Both of these little nuggets are living with a big dog and once in a while you’ll even see them sleeping next to each other.
Apply now to be the lucky family who gets to bring them home: WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/cat-application