Adopt a Pet | Newton

It’s Newton! This little girl kitten is a riot and she knows it. She has a huge appetite and plays hard, cuddles harder. Her tail is extra kinky and has a dramatic lightening bolt shape. “The Newt” makes a wonderful shoulder cat and she is nice and gentle when she boops your nose with her sweet little paws. Her litter has made an incredible recovery and it won’t be long now until they are available for adoption! Newton, Pythagoras, Ada and Archimedes are 12 weeks old.

Please fill out an adoption application on our website or if you already have an app on file, send a note to our adoption counselors at info@WineCountryAnimalLovers.org or WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/cat-application.

