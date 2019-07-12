Adopt a Pet | Onyx and Pearl

These brothers are thick as thieves and would make a great pair for a cat loving family. Must love late night snuggles! They are playful and busy during the day with important kitten business and at night they want to pile in bed with you. Onyx is black with a white chest and he likes to watch his humans and supervise — he is always watching you or following you from room to room! Onyx’s grey brother Pearl is his BFF and also the most reserved of this litter. Pearl is getting braver and more beautiful every day and he comes running for kitty treats now! We like to teach shy kittens to run to their humans for snacks and cuddles because that way the kitten gets to choose how much attention they are comfortable with and they learn to trust humans faster when they are not being chased or grabbed. Both boys are altered and healthy and they share their temporary foster home with adult cats who they quickly won over. They are just 3-month-old babies! Please apply online to meet them:
