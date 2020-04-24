Adopt a Pet | Onyx and Zircon

These handsome young boys are back with WCAL and looking for a second chance at a forever family. Onyx and Zircon were adopted together not long ago, but things didn’t work out because their adopter developed a serious illness just five days after they moved in with her. Their foster quickly agreed to take them back and they have taken all the changes in stride and adjusted really well. Let’s just think of that little slumber party adventure as a practice run... Please share to help us give them the grand finale that they deserve just in time for their first birthday!
Zircon is a friendly lap cat with white ears and his brother Onyx with black ears is going to follow in his footsteps with a little more time. These two are cat friendly and dog friendly and they could be adopted together or apart. If you want a pair of cats that will follow you around the house like dogs, give fist bumps for treats, talk to you loudly throughout the day and you don’t mind them playfully nibbling your toes at night or getting under the covers to purr next to you in bed, these are the cats for you!
