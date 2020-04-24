Adopt a Pet | Onyx and Zircon

These handsome young boys are back with WCAL and looking for a second chance at a forever family. Onyx and Zircon were adopted together not long ago, but things didn’t work out because their adopter developed a serious illness just five days after they moved in with her. Their foster quickly agreed to take them back and they have taken all the changes in stride and adjusted really well. Let’s just think of that little slumber party adventure as a practice run... Please share to help us give them the grand finale that they deserve just in time for their first birthday!