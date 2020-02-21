Adopt a Pet | Onyx & Zircon

Sometimes we grow the most attached to our more reserved foster pets when they are in our care. It’s so rewarding to watch them grow and learn and trust. Onyx was trapped as a tiny little thing and he has been in our program for almost 40 weeks. He’s a wonderful young cat who is still shy with strangers, but can’t resist the urge to cuddle you in the night. He and his more outgoing brother Zircon are living in a foster home with a friendly dog and they are currently learning to high five and fist bump!
Onyx & Zircon are 10 months old and neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. These brothers are buddies and they are always ready to be the the best part of your day. They’re massively snuggly when you’re least expecting it. Zircon loves to curl up under your arm while you’re working on the laptop. Onyx has learned to fist bump for a treat! These boys will work for treats. They love a spot near the heater vent, with that warm air blowing through their black and white Rorschach fur. Come on perfect adopter, we know you’re out there!
Apply online to set up a meet & greet at their foster home in St. Helena.