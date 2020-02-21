Adopt a Pet | Onyx & Zircon

Sometimes we grow the most attached to our more reserved foster pets when they are in our care. It’s so rewarding to watch them grow and learn and trust. Onyx was trapped as a tiny little thing and he has been in our program for almost 40 weeks. He’s a wonderful young cat who is still shy with strangers, but can’t resist the urge to cuddle you in the night. He and his more outgoing brother Zircon are living in a foster home with a friendly dog and they are currently learning to high five and fist bump!