Adopt a Pet | Onyx

All hail his royal highness, Prince Onyx! This gem of a cat prefers that you earn his love and when he deems his humans worthy, Onyx is most generous! You’ll know that you are in his favor when he solicits a head rub and flops over with a loud thud to reveal the belly. He won’t make a peep, but he will become your most loyal shadow. Onyx likes to be involved in any and every household activity. He supervises laundry, cooking and inspects the shower after each use. He is a perfect companion for anyone working from home!

Onyx is 1 year old and he will do best in a home with another friendly feline. He is bound to use all his charms to win them over (he is adorably persistent when trying to make a new friend). They will always be allowed to eat first because he’s a gentleman. Onyx loves to be on the receiving end of a good cat bath and he also likes to snuggle the dog. He’s going to be the perfect little brother!

His foster mom has taught him neat tricks and this has really helped Onyx to come out of his shell. What other cat do you know that can fist bump? This young cat is trainable and ready to learn more. We are patiently looking for just the right human to become his next guardians.

Apply online to schedule a zoom chat with Onyx: WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/cat-application