Adopt a Pet | Onyx

Onyx loves other cats, is 11 months old, neutered, and vaccinated. Please share his photo to help us find his forever home.

Today we are grateful for cats like Onyx who purr at the slightest touch and cuddle us harder than we ever thought possible. He knows some clever tricks and is a very well-mannered house guest who uses his litter box and only nibbles toes when you least expect it in the dark of night. Onyx loves other cats and he is adorably persistent about making new feline friends. He is 11 months old, neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and loves sleeping under the covers with his humans! Please share his photo to help us find his forever home.

WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/cat-application

