Adopt a Pet | Papa Bear

Papa Bear came to WCAL from a feral colony we are trapping at currently and he was just too friendly to return! In fact, he didn’t even need to be trapped. Helen had to scoop him up and put him in a carrier because he wouldn’t stop rubbing on the trap while she was trying to catch all the scaredy kittens. We learned this week that he is still a youngster; the vet believes Papa Bear is just 2 years old. He was neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and tested negative for FeLV/FIV. We are looking to find him a home where he will have other nice cat friends to play and cuddle with. He is not demanding of the humans, but Papa Bear is really drawn to the other cats in his foster home. This fluffy guy also loves to play with the kittens, though he is quite strong and needs to be supervised around the youngsters. He has learned to snuggle on the couch, has perfect litter box skills and is quickly becoming a pampered house pet. We are so glad to be able to bring him indoors so he can have a better life!