Adopt a Pet | Peekaboo

Peekaboo is a three-legged kitten who will be ready for adoption soon and we are looking for the perfect family for her. She has been hand raised since she was found under a wheelbarrow as a baby and this means she is extra sweet! Boo always greets her foster mom with a purr and enjoys getting her chin scratched. You can usually find her snuggled up or playing with a toy inside her wool kitty cave. When she is out and about, she likes to perch on shoulders. No matter who picks her up, she wants to get to your shoulder.
Peekaboo is fast and agile and doesn’t let her injured leg stop her. We believe her umbilical cord was wrapped around her leg and this caused a loss of circulation and soon after, the loss of her rear left foot. This all happened before her eyes opened so she has never known any different and certainly isn’t traumatized. She received one round of antibiotics and some cold laser treatments to manage her pain as a tiny little babe, but her stump healed so fast. Her brother is already spoken for and both kittens will be ready to leave the nest on June 13. Please apply today if you think she would be the perfect addition to your family: WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/cat-application