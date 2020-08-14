Adopt a Pet | Pepper

Who likes catnip? Pepper likes catnip! She has already had a fun filled Saturday morning chasing her mice toys and getting down with her Ripple Rug cat play mat and now she’s ready for a post-nip snooze. This spicy young house panther is looking for a home of her own with cat savvy folks who will love her when she is sweet and give her space when she is spicy. Pepper would love an indoor/outdoor home with trees to climb!