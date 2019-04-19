Adopt a Pet | Pepper

What this world needs more of is adorable puppies who can do a proper head tilt! Thank you Pepper! He's a friendly, cuddly 10-week-old brindle and white pup and his coat is just a little longer and more wiry than his siblings. He plays hard and snuggles harder. Pepper is living the good life in a Napa foster home with two big dogs to teach him important dog things. He will be ready to go home this week and we are accepting applications from amazing families. Qualified applicants should be ready to sign up for a reward based training class so you and Pepper can learn together! We'll help you find a great teacher and answer all your puppy raising questions too 😊
