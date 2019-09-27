Adopt a Pet | Petrie

Petrie is the big spoon!! While our kittens are waiting to be adopted, they all live in foster homes. We don’t have a facility or shelter or building of our own, just a collection of amazing foster families who open their homes to homeless pets in need! Once our rescue kitties are altered and healthy, they get to mingle with the resident pets and these nice adult kitties and doggos show our adoptables the ropes! In this case, 2017 WCAL alum Romeow (née Saxon) who was a bottle baby himself is giving cuddle lessons to Petrie. Petrie and his two bottle raised tabby brothers are 10 weeks old and they are all available for adoption.
You have free articles remaining.
Apply to adopt online and our volunteer adoption coordinator will be in touch: WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/cat-application