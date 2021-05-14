 Skip to main content
Adopt a Pet | Pickles
BiG sTReTcH Pickles knows how to relax into the weekend! This big goofball has a heart of gold and he is going to make some lucky family very happy. He's past the troublemaker phase, yet very playful and fun with a nice soft coat for petting! His love nibbles can get a little wild so we are seeking an adult only home for this handsome teenager.

This unlikely pair do everything together. Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.

 

Adopt a Pet | Snoop
Adopt a Pet | Snoop

This 14-week old is at full speed about 85% of the day and there's no shortage of playful, silly puppy energy to go around. If you have the time to give, Snoop will be a loyal companion, sure to make every day more fun.

