Adopt a Pet | Pierre

Pierre has become really playful as his body recovers from mange. He and the resident dog in his foster home play for hours. When he’s excited, he bounces straight up in the air, all four feet off the floor (there’s usually a treat involved). While he does love a warm lap, he’s still a youngster with a fair amount of energy to burn. Pierre is a good loose leash walker and enjoys going around the block. He has another checkup this week and will need a date with the neuter fairy before he’s ready for a new family, but his skin and coat are way, way better. There MIGHT even be some hair growth on his leathery little tail. Most importantly, he no longer stinks! When the time comes, Pierre would like a home with another young playful pupper and people who are home a good amount of the time. Being home alone all day would not suit him. A doggy door and covered outdoor area for potty breaks might be good, too. Getting his toesy-woesies wet is not his favorite and he’ll pick a spot indoors before asking to go out in the rain. He snores contentedly in his crate all night and travels well in it in the car. This little guy is incredibly charming with his bat face, trusting, happy demeanor, and endless repertoire of grunts, chortles and snorts. His foster family will miss him (and his daily medicated baths) when adoption day arrives later this month. winecountryanimallovers.org