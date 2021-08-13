 Skip to main content
Adopt a Pet | Pizza kittens
It's a party! A frozen pizza kitten party! These are three scrumptious little felines! DiGiorno (black male), Totino (orange/white male) and Bagel Bite (black female with white chest) are 11-week-old siblings who were found in a wood pile. Their mama is being spayed so she can keep living on the property and her babies will all be ready for good homes this week. DiGiorno is a sweet, aloof boy with an amazing rolling purr. Totino easily wins over everyone who meets him. He's a loving, outgoing boy who loves to play soccer and is a bit of an attention hog. Their little sister Bagel Bite is more reserved but she has started purring and she really like fuzzy blankets and string toys. BB thinks the big tabby resident cat in her foster home is the cat's meow! Relax, you don't have to choose just one. WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/available-cats

