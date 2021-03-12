Adopt a Pet | Poppy

 Skip to main content
Poppy is a 2-year-old lap cat with an extremely soft, fluffy coat. She was adopted from WCAL as a kitten in June of 2019 and things have changed for her family so we offered to find her a new home. What this friendly feline really wants is a lap and nonstop attention! Once we get her current on vaccines and brush out the mats from her recent adventures, we will be looking for her second act. For now, Poppy is a very happy girl, soaking up the love in a WCAL foster home. http://www.winecountryanimallovers.org/

Adopt a Pet | Jam
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | Jam

  • Updated

Jam is a one-eyed calico kitty looking for an indoor forever home. Her #1 request is a home with other friendly cats for her to play with.

+3
Adopt a Pet | Mo
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | Mo

  • Updated

Mo is so fun to train and incredibly responsive to his humans. WCAL is looking for a family who is committed to reward based training with this super star.

