FLUFF ALERT: Poppy can win a staring contest any day of the week! Even in the middle of an intense play session with her sisters, you can catch her eye and she’ll come check in with you, give you a few head butts and then rush back to her game. When Poppy is done running all around, she will flop down on your chest for a little siesta. Her kitten fluff is out of this world! She is 7 weeks old and almost ready to go home with a family of her own!
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Police: Bear rescued after being stranded in tree on Napa street
-
What was an actual black bear (not the diner) doing in urban Napa on a Friday night?
-
One Napa Valley restaurant added to Michelin's guide for 2019
-
Napa coroner IDs motorist who died of an apparent heart attack
-
Napa Police: Man out of control charged at SWAT officers with baseball bat
Print Ads
Creative
Other
- Updated