Adopt a Pet | Porsche and siblings

The time has come! Our sweet baby girl Porsche and her siblings are just about ready for adoption and we are so excited to share these amazing pups with you. This snuggly squishums of a puppy was hand-raised in a collection of WCAL foster homes and she has made friends with big dogs, cats and kiddos. She has two speeds — play time and lap time. Porsche is a very smart pup and she is also happy to explore independently and entertain herself for short periods of time. She is doing great with potty training and “sit” and is beating her sister at recall. Porsche takes it slow when meeting new dogs, but then she is happy to play and wrestle. She’s a gentle, sweet girl. Her litter was found near a homeless encampment and unfortunately we do not know anything about either of their parents or her likely breed mix. We do know she is going to make a fantastic companion! Spay day is Dec. 17 and we will be scheduling virtual meet and greets for interested applicants to find Porsche a forever family to go home with in just two weeks. If you’d like to be considered for adoption, please complete an application online: WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/dog/big-pups-Porsche/WATCH NOW: NAPA COMMUNITY ANIMAL RESPONSE TEAM OVERVIEW

