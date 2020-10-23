Adopt a Pet | "Practical Cats"

Our litter of polydactyl kittens have been named after T. A. Eliot’s “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats.” This litter is fearless and fun. They will climb any pants leg and jump from any shoulder. Everything is a toy as far as they are concerned, including the water bowl. So far, they are too busy to snuggle, and love having humans around to keep the wand toy spinning. All four kittens have extra toe beans on all four feet! The best time for kitten photography in this rowdy crew is after they have finally worn themselves out and fallen asleep.
Mr. Mistoffelees (male tuxedo) definitely thinks he’s the boss of everyone else.
Bustopher Jones (male white & tabby) really is a cat about town. He’s the most independent and will march right off on his own if you let him. Mungojerrie and Rumpleteazer (tabby brother & sister) really are tough to tell apart, and just as their poem indicates, they are always up to something!
These Practical Cats are almost 8 weeks old so it won’t be long until they are ready to be fixed and then adopted.
