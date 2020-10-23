Adopt a Pet | "Practical Cats"

Our litter of polydactyl kittens have been named after T. A. Eliot’s “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats.” This litter is fearless and fun. They will climb any pants leg and jump from any shoulder. Everything is a toy as far as they are concerned, including the water bowl. So far, they are too busy to snuggle, and love having humans around to keep the wand toy spinning. All four kittens have extra toe beans on all four feet! The best time for kitten photography in this rowdy crew is after they have finally worn themselves out and fallen asleep.