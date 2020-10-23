 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Adopt a Pet | "Practical Cats"
Adopt a Pet |”Practical Cats”

Adopt a Pet | "Practical Cats"

{{featured_button_text}}

Our litter of polydactyl kittens have been named after T. A. Eliot’s “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats.” This litter is fearless and fun. They will climb any pants leg and jump from any shoulder. Everything is a toy as far as they are concerned, including the water bowl. So far, they are too busy to snuggle, and love having humans around to keep the wand toy spinning. All four kittens have extra toe beans on all four feet! The best time for kitten photography in this rowdy crew is after they have finally worn themselves out and fallen asleep.

Mr. Mistoffelees (male tuxedo) definitely thinks he’s the boss of everyone else.

Bustopher Jones (male white & tabby) really is a cat about town. He’s the most independent and will march right off on his own if you let him. Mungojerrie and Rumpleteazer (tabby brother & sister) really are tough to tell apart, and just as their poem indicates, they are always up to something!

These Practical Cats are almost 8 weeks old so it won’t be long until they are ready to be fixed and then adopted.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Adopt a Pet | Tom Bombadi
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | Tom Bombadi

  • Updated

Foster kitten Tom Bombadil has taken this latest adventure in stride and is ready to be adopted from Wine Country Animal Lovers. 

Adopt a Pet | Ginger
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | Ginger

  • Updated

Ginger is ready to be adored by caring people who can give her time to slowly settle in and all the attention she deserves.

Adopt a Pet | Halloween kittens
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | Halloween kittens

  • Updated

Meet Junior Mint, Peppermint Pattie, Butterfinger, Baby Ruth and Candy Corn. These babies have just turned 4 weeks old and they will be ready for adoption right around Halloween.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News