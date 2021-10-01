Adopt a Pet | Pringles

 Skip to main content
This delicious spotted belly belongs to Pringles from our Chips litter and she is ready for adoption. She's a bottle-raised sweetie pie with a feisty, playful streak. Pringles gives her humans the nicest butterfly kisses and purrs up a storm. She also climbs to the highest perches (and is not afraid to use your leg to reach new heights). All the Chips kittens are healthy and having a ball in their foster home. Ruffles, Doritos and Pringles are A+ little kitties who will adapt nicely to a variety of homes. They will be adopted in pairs if you don't already have a friendly indoor cat at home who is willing to cuddle and entertain an active kitten. Please apply to adopt now if you are ready for a virtual meet & greet. WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/available-cats

