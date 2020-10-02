Adopt a Pet | Puppies

Oh, the puppy breath! Three 6-week old puppies came to WCAL this week and they sure are special. Extra cute, extra cuddly & extra silly. Their mama is a 25-pound terrier mix and we believe these pups will grow up to be her size or perhaps a smidgen bigger. There are two girls and one boy. Every day spent with puppies is a great day! We are not currently accepting adoption applications for this trio but we’ll announce when the time comes! They will be ready for adoption in approximately 6 weeks.