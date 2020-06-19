Adopt a Pet | Pythagoras
Adopt a Pet | Pythagoras

Adopt a Pet | Pythagoras

{{featured_button_text}}

The first of our mathematicians is ready for adoption! Meet the one and only Pythagoras. He is a talented wrestler, shoe lace getter and fantastic big brother. Pythagoras was the first to eat dry food and he still helps his smaller siblings clean up after themselves with generous cat baths for everyone. He makes tiny little chirps and purrs on contact. Pythagoras is 10 weeks old and he has been neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, flea treated, dewormed and tested negative for FeLV & FIV. Please fill out an adoption application on our website or if you already have an app on file, send a note to our adoption counselors at info@WineCountryAnimalLovers.org or WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/cat-application.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+3
Adopt a Pet | Charlie
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | Charlie

  • Updated

Meet your fuzzy new lap warmer! Charlie is available for adoption NOW. This big boy is living in a foster home with older kids, cats and dogs of all sizes.

Adopt a Pet | Daisy
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | Daisy

  • Updated

 Daisy is a happy go lucky kind of gal that doesn't let anything bother her. She's very nice to everyone she meets and is ready for adoption.

+3
Adopt a Pet | Capt. Jack Sparrow
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | Capt. Jack Sparrow

  • Updated

Capt. Jack Sparrow is a spunky, feisty, little ball of kitten energy and needs a playful feline friend in his forever home and is is also a big fan of friendly dogs.

Adopt a Pet | Matisse
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | Matisse

  • Updated

Matisse is a beautiful blue-eyed lynx point Siamese kitten. He was thrown from a moving vehicle on Highway 53, but a kind witness pulled over to grab him off the highway. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News