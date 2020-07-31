Adopt a Pet | Raegan

This little ray of sunshine is Raegan. She is a petite little love bug who has no sense of personal space! She likes to perch on your shoulder or wrap her limbs around your neck for the closest nuzzle possible. Raegan is confident and outgoing and assumes that all dogs and cats she meets will be her friends (or she will make it so). Her purr is intense like a hurricane and she is FAST and playful too. Her silly bunny hops and kitten antics are hard to resist! Raegan eats only canned food because she has a sensitive stomach and this works well for her (not a prescription, just normal kitty wet food). We learned that dry food makes her very ill so it’s important that she find a family who can provide canned food twice a day and prevent her from eating kibble. Apply online if you think this love muffin is the one for you: https://winecountryanimallovers.org/kitty/raegan/