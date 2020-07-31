You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Adopt a Pet | Raegan
Adopt a Pet | Raegan

Adopt a Pet | Raegan

{{featured_button_text}}

This little ray of sunshine is Raegan. She is a petite little love bug who has no sense of personal space! She likes to perch on your shoulder or wrap her limbs around your neck for the closest nuzzle possible. Raegan is confident and outgoing and assumes that all dogs and cats she meets will be her friends (or she will make it so). Her purr is intense like a hurricane and she is FAST and playful too. Her silly bunny hops and kitten antics are hard to resist! Raegan eats only canned food because she has a sensitive stomach and this works well for her (not a prescription, just normal kitty wet food). We learned that dry food makes her very ill so it’s important that she find a family who can provide canned food twice a day and prevent her from eating kibble. Apply online if you think this love muffin is the one for you: https://winecountryanimallovers.org/kitty/raegan/

Watch Now: Pets, owners march in Napa

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+2
Adopt a Pet | Meatloaf
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | Meatloaf

  • Updated

This big 12-year old lover boy has been a true gentleman when meeting the other pets in his foster home. He is vaccinated, microchipped and ready for adoption.

Adopt a Pet | Bolinas
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | Bolinas

  • Updated

This 12-week old kitten is an adventurous explorer who hangs ten on the dust mop as her foster mom tidies up!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News