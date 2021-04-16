Adopt a Pet | Rain

Rain is a stunning, all-black house panther who is looking for a calm, adult-only home where she can sunbathe with another cat friend, bird-watch at the window and be worshiped for the true beauty that she is. She's only 7 months old and still has a lot of room to come out of her shell. Now all she needs is the right environment to bloom in.

Thanks to Zoom, potential adopters are able to watch our shy kitties interact with their foster family and see just what they'll be like after they have some time to acclimate to their new home. It has always been a challenge to help reserved kitties like Rain to really shine because she is *most definitely* going to hide under the bed if strangers visit her foster home. A cat that doesn't want to interact within the first few minutes can be a really hard sell, but with the laptop next to her on the bed, Rain has no idea she is being watched by her future family and she will happily play with her wand toy or beg for treats because she feels comfortable and relaxed with no stress or performance anxiety! That's a win-win for everyone.